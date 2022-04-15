Elon Musk Vs Twitter; everything big that happened this week
In the latest development, Twitter has issued the shareholder rights plan on April 15 to block Elon Musk's buyout
This plan would restrict any entity, person or group, including Musk, to acquire more than 15% of company stake
Elon Musk, on Thursday, had offered to buy 100% of the company for approximately $43 billion at a rate of $54.20 per share
Elon Musk has slipped to second spot as biggest Twitter shareholder with 9.1% stake after Vanguard Group bought 10.3% stake
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had earlier said that Musk can't change the company's culture which also protects its users
Meanwhile, Twitter has said that it's right plan which would be exercised on crossing the 15% threshold will expire on April 14, 2023
Meanwhile, Elon Musk still owns over 73 million Twitter shares making him the biggest individual shareholder
Twitter's share price, on the other hand, has witnessed a 1.68% drop to $45.08 from $45.85 on April 14
