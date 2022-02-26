'Emily in Paris' to 'Stranger Things': Popular shows renewed for fresh instalments

'Emily in Paris': The much-loved Netflix romantic drama starring Lily Collins has been renewed by makers for a third and fourth season.
'Stranger Things': Netflix's smash hit sci-fi drama has had a successful run for three seasons. Makers confirmed the show's fifth instalment, quipping that it'll be the last one.
One of Netflix's most-watched shows, 'Bridgerton' has been renewed for a third and fourth instalment. The second season is also nearing its release date of March 25.
Alan Ritchson's 'Reacher' was also renewed for Season 2 by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after its successful debut.
Tom Hiddleston starrer 'Loki' is heading for a second season, thanks to the love and adulation of Marvel fans.
'Ozark': The second part of its fourth season is all set to be streamed on Netflix on April 29. The recently dropped first seven episodes have created a massive buzz among viewers.
'Peaky Blinders': The much-loved show led by Cillian Murphy is coming to an end with its sixth season, which is set to premiere on February 27.
