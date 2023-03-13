Prateek Arya
Mar 13 ,2023
Emma Raducanu sets style statement on and off the tennis court; Check pics
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
Emma Raducanu has taken the Tennis court by storm in the last couple of years.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
The Tennis professional comes from Britain and has raised the eyebrows of many enthusiasts.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
After turning pro in 2018, it only took Raducanu three years to lift her first Grand Slam.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
She won the US Open in 2021.
Image: AP
Following her success, she became a sensation both inside and outside of the court.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
The Brit is quite active on social media and posts regular pictures of herself there.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
The US open is quite popular for the style she carries. She holds a huge following on Instagram.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
When she is not playing or practicing, Raducanu could be seen endorsing brands.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
Raducanu is popular among her fans and is often greeted by them.
Image: EmmaRaducanu/instagram
After the US Title win in 2021, Emma Raducanu is awaiting a victory of that level. So, let's see whether she would be able to rise up again or not.
Image: AP
