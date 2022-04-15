Emma Watson birthday special: 'Harry Potter' star's formal outfits to glam-up office looks
The 'Harry Potter' star's checkered shirt neatly tucked in her black pants is perfect for daily office wear.
Sporting a simple blue suit, the dramatic sleeves paired with black heels amp up the formal attire.
A classic fitted black blazer paired with matching pants over a white top is the perfect look for a busy office day.
Oversized blazers have a long time to go out of fashion as it can be paired with even a plain white tee and still end up elevating the formal look.
From office parties to an important event, a little black dress is hard to go wrong. An intricate braided hairstyle will easily elevate the complete look.
Adding a flamboyant flair to the formal attire, the stylish grey pants complement the simple black top paired with glam makeup.
