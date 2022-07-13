Prachi Arya
Emmys 2022: Evil to The Good Fight; Shows that missed single nominations this year
IMAGE: Instagram/the_good_fight
Evil is a supernatural drama television series created by Robert and Michelle King that premiered on September 26, 2019, on CBS.
IMAGE: Instagram/evil
Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama TV series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network.
IMAGE: Instagram/Yellowstone
A millennial in London is juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidents
IMAGE: Instagram/daryldixonlegends
Dickinson is an American comedy-drama television series about Emily Dickinson, created by Alena Smith and produced for Apple TV+.
IMAGE: Instagram/dickinson
The Good Fight is an American legal drama produced for CBS's streaming service CBS. The series is a spin-off and standalone sequel to The Good Wife.
IMAGE: Instagram/the_good_fight
Reservation Dogs is an Indigenous American teen comedy-drama television series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions.
IMAGE: Instagram/rezdogsfx
