Nehal Gautam
Sep 13 ,2022
Emmys 2022: Zendaya to Michael Keaton, actors who won big at the award ceremony
Image: AP
'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae won big at the Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
Image: AP
Zendaya created history by winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in 'Euphoria.'
Image: AP
Michael Keaton bagged an Emmy for 'Dopesick' in the category of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Image: AP
At the Emmys 2022, Julia Garner won under the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in 'Ozark.'
Image: AP
'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Image: AP
Matthew Macfayden bagged an Emmy under Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his role in 'Succession.'
Image: AP
