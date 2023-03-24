Anjali Choudhury
Mar 24 ,2023
Emraan Hashmi birthday: Upcoming movies of the actor
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
Emraan Hashmi will be playing a spy in the third installment of the Tiger series.
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
Emraan Hashmi will be seen portraying the role of an army officer in Farhan Akhtar's film Ground Zero. The shooting of the film has been wrapped.
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
The actor will play the main lead in Father's Day, a film based on the story of detective Suryakant Bhande Patil.
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
Emraan Hashmi will also feature in Sab First Class, which is a Hindi comedy-drama film.
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
Emraan started shooting for the film Captain Nawab, but the movie has been shelved for unknown reasons.
Image: @therealemraan/Instagram
