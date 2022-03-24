Emraan Hashmi's adorable photos with his son Ayaan Hashmi
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Actor Emraah Hashmi is a doting father to his son Ayaan Hashmi. He was born on February 3, 2010.
In an unfortunate turn of events, in 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with first-stage cancer.
Five years later, in January 2019, Ayaan Hashmi was declared cancer free.
The little boy undoubtedly holds a special place in his father's heart.
Emraan Hashmi's social media profile is filled with adorable photos of the father-son duo.
From fun-filled meals to crazy playtime, the father-son duo share a close bond with each other.
