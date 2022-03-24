Emraan Hashmi's birthday: Popular films of actor to binge-watch this day
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Released in 2004, the movie 'Murder' was a huge hit and the performance of Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat was lauded by the audience.
Image: 'Murder' Poster
Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic-thriller 'Gangster' depicted Emraan Hashmi playing the role of a singer and a friend of a gangster's girlfriend.
Image: 'Gangster' Poster
Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was released in 2010 and featured Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in the lead.
Image: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' Poster
'Shanghai' was the remake of the 1969 French movie Z. The movie featured Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of an adult filmmaker and garnered a positive response from the fans.
Image: 'Shanghai' Poster
the 2021 movie, 'Mumbai Saga' featured an ensemble cast of actors namely John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, among others.
Image: 'Mumbai Saga' Poster
Emraan Hashmi played the role of a business tycoon in the mystery thriller movie, 'Chehre' which was directed by Rumy Jafery.
Image: 'Chehre' Poster