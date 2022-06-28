ENG vs IND: 4 players who could captain India in Rohit Sharma's absence from one-off Test
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah could become the stand-in captain since he was named the vice-captain during the ODI series against SA.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli could also become the captain in place of Rohit Sharma for the one-off Test.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant could become the skipper since was the stand-in captain against SA in absence of Rohit Sharma.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin could also become the captain in place of Rohit Sharma for the one-off Test.
Image: BCCI