Vishal Tiwari
Jul 14 ,2022
ENG vs IND: Indian cricketing greats turn out to cheer for Team India at Lord's; See pics
Image: SureshRaina/BCCI/Twitter
MS Dhoni has been spotted at the Lord's Stadium, where he is watching the 2nd ODI between India and England.
Image: SureshRaina/Twitter
The former India skipper was also seen posing in a photo with his ex-teammate Suresh Raina.
Image: SureshRaina/Twitter
In another picture, Dhoni can be seen posing with Raina and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
Image: SureshRaina/Twitter
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also spotted in the stands at Lord's enjoying the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also seen watching the live action between India and England on Thursday.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
