England vs Australia: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's T20 World Cup match
Image: KentCricket/TymalMills/Twitter
David Warner has regained his form as he smashed 65 off 42 balls in Australia's previous World Cup game against Sri Lanka.
Image: cricket.com.au
Jason Roy has 72 runs from 2 matches. He could be key for England at top order in tonight's match against Australia. He can be lethal with the bat.
Image: JasonRoy/Twitter
Australia will expect Marcus Stoinis to finish the game against England just like he did against South Africa in their first Super 12 match. He can be lethal with both the bat and the ball.
Image: KentCricket/Twitter
Tymal Mills has emerged as one of England's key bowlers in the ongoing T20 World Cup. England would expect him to take wickets with the new ball.
Image: TymalMills/Twitter
Mitchell Starc is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His death over yorkers makes him one of the five players to watch out for in tonight's game.
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC