Jul 13 ,2022
England vs India: Bumrah & Rohit among key players to watch out for in 2nd ENG vs IND ODI
Image: Twitter@BCCI, bcci.tv
Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI against England as he ended with figures of 6/19.
Image: AP
Bumrah wreaked havoc as he dismissed both openers, former ENG captain Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smacked an unbeaten 76.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan looked in fine form as well, as he hit an unbeaten 31 runs off 54 balls.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Rohit & Dhawan's unbeaten opening partnership of 114 runs was enough to help India get over the line.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Other than Bumrah, Mohammed Shami also bowled brilliantly and ended with figures of 3/31.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
As for England, captain Jos Buttler will be the key despite having been disappointing with the bat so far.
Image: AP
All-rounder Ben Stokes has a knack for picking up wickets and can also provide valuable runs with the bat.
Image: AP
Moeen Ali will also be a player to watch out for the same reasons.
Image: AP
If the Rohit Sharma-led side were to win the second ODI, they would clinch the three-match series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
