England vs New Zealand: 3 key player battles to look forward to in T20 World Cup Semifinal
Image: t20worldcup.com
While Dawid Malan is not in the best of form he was ranked No.1 in the T20I batting charts for a long time and Tim Southee will have his work cut out.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Moeen Ali will have to be bowling with proper length and line if he wants to make sure that Daryl Mitchell does not get off to a good start.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Probably the most important matchup will be when pacey Trent Boult comes up against hard-hitting Jos Buttler, almost impossible to pick a winner.
Image: t20worldcup.com