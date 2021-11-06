England vs South Africa: 3 key battles to look forward in the T20 World Cup match

Anrich Nortje returned with the figures of 3/8 during SA’s last match against Bangladesh, whereas Jos Buttler heads into the match with on the back of 214 runs scored so far.
(Image: t20worldcup.com/Instagram-@englandcricket/ICC)
Aiden Markram is the highest run-scorer for the Proteas with 114 runs in the tournament, whereas David Malan is the second-ranked batter in ICC T20I batter rankings
(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)
Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius will be the key all-rounders for their teams, as Ali has six wickets so far, whereas Pretorius has accounted for seven wickets in the tournament.
(Instagram Image: @englandcricket/@cricket_south_africa/ICC)