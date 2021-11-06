England vs South Africa: 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Anrich Nortje has been of the standout bowlers in this edition of the world cup, having picked up eight wickets at an economy of just 4.56.
One of the destructive opening batters has 103 runs in four games and is due for a big performance.
Jos Buttler has scored 214 runs so far, including a half-century and a century. He comes into this in good form.
Chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamshi has picked up six wickets and has been a part of the gruesome South Africa bowling unit.
Adil Rashid has shown he can be successful in all conditions and has been the teams' go-to man at any phase of the game.
