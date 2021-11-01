England vs Sri Lanka: 3 key player battles to look forward to in T20 WC match
The battle between Lahiru Kumara and Jason Roy should be a great contest as both players have been in terrific form so far.
Wanindu Hasaranga will have the task to stop Jos Buttler from scoring quick runs at the top if brought into attack during the powerplay.
Tymal Mills will handle the responsibility to tackle Pathum Nissanka who is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament.
