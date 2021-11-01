England vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: JosButtler/ANI/Twitter
Jos Buttler is one of England's key batters in the ICC T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 71 against Australia. Buttler has the best batting average in the competition.
Image: JosButtler/Twitter
Wanindu Hasaranga is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He picked a hat-trick in Sri Lanka's last game against South Africa.
Image: ANI/Twitter
Jason Roy has looked in great touch for England in their last two matches. He scored 61 against Bangladesh and 22 against Australia.
Image: JasonRoy/Twitter
Pathum Nissanka is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has 169 runs in 6 innings. He is definitely one of the players to watch out for in tonight's clash.
Image: SLCricket/Twitter
Tymal Mills has picked most wickets for England in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has 7 wickets in 3 innings. He will be key for England against Sri Lanka tonight.
Image: academy_dinda/Twitter