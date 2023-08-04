Saksham nagar
Aug 05 ,2023
English cricketers who retired in 2023
Image: AP
A look at the English cricketers who retired in the year 2023.
Image: AP
English all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his re retirement from the Test format after the end of the Ashes 2023 series.
Image: AP
English opener Alex Hales retired from international cricket on August 4, 2023.
Image: AP
Alex Hales had played a total of 156 international matches for England and scored 5066 at an average of 33.32.
Image: AP
English pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket during the fifth Ashes 2023 against Australia.
Image: AP
Stuart Broad said while talking in an interview with Sky Sports after the Day 3 of the 5th Ashes 2023 Test he announced his retirement.
Image: AP
Find Out More