Eric Nam to ENHYPEN, Kpop songs & album releases to look forward to in January 2022
Image: Twitter/@ericnamofficial/PRODBYENGENE
Mamamoo member Moonbyul is all set to release her 3rd mini-album titled '6equence' including two pre-release tracks 'Mirani' and 'Seori'.
Image: Instagram/@mo_onbyul
Soloist Eric Nam will release his 2nd English album titled 'There and Back Again' on January 7. The album will include singles like 'I Don't Know You Anymore' and 'Any Other Way'.
Image: Twitter/@ericnamofficial
Popular boyband Enhypen is set to release their first full-length album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' with the title track 'Blessed-Cursed' on January 10.
Image: Twitter/@BELIFTLAB
Girl group 'fromis 9' is set to make their comeback with the track 'Midnight Guest' which will be released on January 17.
Image: Instagram/@officialfromis_9
Popular boyband Mirae is set to make their comeback with their 3rd mini-album titled 'Marvelous'. The album is expected to release on January 13.
Image: Instagram/@official_MIRAE
Renowned soloist Hyolyn is back with a sensual comeback as she teases her upcoming track 'Layin' Low' set to be released on January 12.
Image: Instagram/@xhyolynx
MAMAMOO member Wheein is set to release her new album titled 'WHEE'. Marking her 2nd mini-album, it is set to release on January 16.
Image: Instagram/@whee_inthemood