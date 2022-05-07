Erica Fernandes birthday: Inside 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor's steal-worthy looks

Erica Fernandes became a household name after portraying Dr Sonakshi Bose in Sony TV's serial 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.' She is one of the most stylish actor's in the television world.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf
In this all-black ethnic look, Erica Fernandes looks stunning. The cape on the black lehenga is giving the overall look an indo-western twist.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf
Erica stunned the fashion police in this lilac coloured mini dress that has a big bow at the top. The actor paired it with white netted stockings.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf
This look of the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor is perfect for any high profile event.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf
Erica Fernandes unleashed her inner boss lady in this white outfit comprising of flared pants and a top styled with an overcoat.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf
The actor looks gorgeous in this white saree and the puff sleeve blouse is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@iam_ejf