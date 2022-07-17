Suraj Alva
Jul 17 ,2022
Erling Haaland to Gabriel Jesus, biggest & costliest transfers of summer window 2022
Image: Machester City/ Arsenal/Instagram
Aurelien Tchouameni penned a six-year deal with Real Madrid which will keep him with the club till 2028. The France midfielder costed £68.3m
Image: Real Madrid/Instagram
Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m during the transfer window. The Uruguay striker signed a six-year deal.
Image: Liverpool/Instagram
Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £52m. City paid less money due to Mino Raiola's clause in Haaland’s contract
Image: Manchester City/ Instagram
Tottenham had to shell out around £50m to sign Richarlison from Everton during the transfer window. The Brazilian will be staying at the club till 2027.
Image: Spurs/Instagram
Barcelona completed Raphinha deal on an initial £49m fee, which could rise to £55m with add-ons. The Brazilian signed five-year contract which will end in 2027.
Image: Barcelona/ Instagram
Raheem Sterling completed his move to Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5m. The 27-year-old signed five-year contract with the Blues.
Image: Chelsea/Instagram
Arsenal paid transfer fees of around £45 million ($55m) in order to secure Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian signed a five-year deal.
Image: Arsenal/ Instagram
Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year contract. City agreed with a fee of £42million with Leeds with £3m to be added in bonus.
Image: Manchester City/ Instagram
Federico Chiesa completed his move from Fiorentina to Juventus with the Bianconeri activating their €40 million purchase option after the previous loan deal.
Image: AP
Find Out More