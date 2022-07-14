Suraj Alva
Jul 14 ,2022
Erling Haaland to Raheem Sterling: Check out the top Premier League transfers so far
Image: Manchester City/Chelsea/Instagram
Romelu Lukaku's stint with Chelsea lasted for just one year with the Belgian Striker returning back to Inter Milan on a loan deal.
Image: Inter/Instagram
After spending five years at Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger joined on a free transfer. The German defender agreed a four-year contract at the Bernabeu
Image: Real Madrid/ Instagram
After spending six years at Liverpool, Sadio Mane made his move to German champions Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old has signed a deal worth £35 million.
Image: Bayern Munich/ Instagram
After an impressive spell with Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga Erling Haaland signed for English champions Manchester City in a deal worth £51m
Image: Manchester City/ Instagram
Raheem Sterling has reportedly signed a five-year deal with Chelsea following the Manchester City exit. The cost of the deal is approximately £47.5m
Image: Chelsea/Instagram
After spending six years at Manchester United, Paul Pogba returned back Juventus. The midfielder who was a free agent signed a four-year contract.
Image: Juventus/ Instagram
Richarlison completed his move from Everton to Tottenham in a deal worth £60m. The Brazilian has signed a five-year deal at the Spurs.
Image: Spursofficial/Instagram
Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City for a fee of £45m. The Brazilian has signed a long-term contract at the Gunners.
Image: Arsenal/Instagram
Barcelona announced that they have reached an "agreement in principle" with Leeds to sign Raphinha. The deal is expected to be worth €60 million
Image: Barcelona/ Instagram
Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for a club-record £85m. The forward signed a six-year contract at Anfield.
Image: Liverpool/Instagram
