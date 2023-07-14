Nitish Vashishtha
Jul 14 ,2023
Esha Gupta serves elegance in emerald
Image: egupta/Instagram
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently shared a set of her pictures on social media.
Image: egupta/Instagram
She looked regal in a velvety green gown.
Image: egupta/Instagram
She accessorised her look with an emerald pendant and a green diamond ring.
Image: egupta/Instagram
She often takes to social media to share similar looks of herself.
Image: egupta/Instagram
Previously, she wore a black velvet dress.
Image: egupta/Instagram
She paired it with a set of black heels and a silver necklace.
Image: egupta/Instagram
She kept her hair tied and wore a set of rings to compliment her jewellery.
Image: egupta/Instagram
