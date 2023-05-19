Anjali Choudhury
May 20 ,2023
Esha Gupta takes over Cannes 2023 with her stylish looks
Image: @egupta/Instagram
Esha Gupta arrived in the city of Cannes in a thigh-high slit dress, tinted sunglasses and a mid-partition hairdo.
Image: @egupta/Instagram
Esha made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023 in a white satin gown with a plunging neckline, a dramatic collar and floral embellishments.
Image: @egupta/Instagram
On day 2 of Cannes 2023, she sported a grey pantsuit, sunglasses and a mid-partition hairdo.
Image: @egupta_lovers/Instagram
On the third day, the actor wore a cut-out blue bodycon dress, teamed with a sleek bun and pink handbag.
Image: @egupta_lovers/Instagram
She wore a black bodycon dress with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. It had a cinched waist with flowers.
Image: @egupta_lovers/Instagram
In yet another Cannes look, she dazzled in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and golden details around the bust.
Image: @wasimakram_0786/Twitter
Esha Gupta donned a blue bodycon dress at Cannes and completed her look with a matching handbag and heels.
Image: @egupta/Instagram
