Swati Singh
Sep 25 ,2022
Esha Gupta's note for Roger Federer; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding update: B'wood Recap
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta Pens Emotional Note After Roger Federer Retires, Calls Him 'classiest Athlete'
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Ali Abbas Zafar, Wife Alicia Blessed With A Baby Girl, Filmmaker Calls It 'beautiful Gift'
Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Ditch 'no Phone Policy', Guests Can Capture Moments
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Birthday Note For Daughter Nitara: 'From Holding My Hand...'
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Nick Jonas Praises Priyanka Chopra As She Hosts Global Citizen Festival; Hugs Her On Stage
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS
Tiger Shroff Reacts To Box-office Failure Of His Last Movie 'Heropanti 2'; Check Response
Image: Instagram/@tigershroff
