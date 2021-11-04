'Eternals': Powers of all 10 characters explained
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Ajak: Salma Hayek plays the link between Eternals and Celestials. She is the wise and spiritual leader, 'a mother-like' figure of the Eternals.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Druig: Barry Keoghan plays this Eternal who likes to be aloof. However, he possesses the power to manipulate the minds of people.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Gilgamesh: Don Lee plays the character considered the strongest Eternal. Among the other features of him is his deep connection to Thena.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Ikaris: Richard Madden plays one of the strongest Eternals, who can beam cosmic energy from his eyes and can also fly.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Kingo: Kumail Nanjiani essays role of the Eternal who can beam energy projectiles from his hand. He also becomes a Bollywood star to become one of the humans.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Makkari: Lauren Ridloff plays this Eternal who has lightning speed power and also is the first deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Phastos: Brian Tyree Henry is an technology genius, who creates weapons with his expertise. He is the first superhero to be showcased as gay in the MCU.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Sersi: Gemma Chan essays role of an Eternal who is strongly connected to humans and possesses power to manipulate inanimate matter.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Sprite: Lia McHugh plays this Eternal who can beam life-life illusions. Despite the powers, she has the appearance of a 12-year-old child.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Thena: Angelina Jolie enacts the part of this Eternal, who is considered a strong warrior and has the power to create any weapon from cosmic energy.
Image: Instagram/@eternals