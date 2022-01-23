'Euphoria 2': See over-the-top fashionable looks to try from the Zendaya starrer series
Image: Instagram/@euphoria
Zendaya's Rue managed to major fashion goals through her simple and loose-fitted trendy outfits whilst being completely dazed in Jules' love.
Image: Instagram/@euphoria
Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, underwent major fashion aesthetic transformation early in season 2.
Image: Instagram/@cassie_howard_queen
Angus Cloud as Fezco is not only winning the hearts of the 'Euphoria' fans but also giving major casual yet trendy outfit goals in this season.
Image: Instagram/@pivot_school
Hunter Schafer's Hunter Schafer opted for a nude mesh top which was a perfect match to her heavy eye makeup.
Image: Instagram/@pivot_school
Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez exuded fierce energy with this New Years eve outfit with full glam makeup.
Image: Instagram/@alexademiefan_
Kat Hernandez, essayed by Barbie Ferreira, managed to make simple outfits look chic with this ensemble. A glam look with blue eye makeup further elevated the ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@pivot_school