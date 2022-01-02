'Euphoria' to 'Human'; big OTT releases to look forward to in 2022
Image: Instagram/@iamkirtikulhari
Euphoria starring Zendaya will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10 and will continue to follow Rue and all her adventures.
Image: Instagram/@euphoria
Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi's crime drama titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will stream on Netflix on January 14.
Image: Instagram/@battatawada
Medical thriller Human will star Kriti Kulhari, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor and others and will stream on Hotstar on January 14.
Image: Instagram/@iamkirtikulhari
Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Bridgerton Season 2 will release on March 25 on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Stranger Things season 4 will hit the Netflix screens in 2022, but an official release date is still awaited.
Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv
Rachel Brosnahan-starrer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 will release on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Instagram/@maiseltv
Hotel Transylvania: Transofrmania will release on January 14 on Amazon Prime Video. It features the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, and others.
Image: Instagram/@hotelt
The Tender Bar will release on January 07 on Amazon Prime Video. It will be helmed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck.
Image: Twitter/@standardspeeds
Ozark Season 4 will premiere on January 22. The season will be divided into two parts, with seven episodes each.
Image: Twitter/@del_pacino