Euphoria: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi & cast glam up for HBO event in LA
Image: Twitter/@alexafiles
Zendaya stole the show with her all-grey ensemble at HBO's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Her outfit, complemented with matching pumps, was from Fear of God.
Image: Twitter/@dayapeters
Actor Jacob Elordi kept it simple yet classy for his attire at the event as he opted for a black jacket over a simple white tee.
Image: Twitter/@Miki_Trent
Hunter Schafer wore a uniquely structured mini dress that showed off her long legs. She completed the outfit with a sleek bun.
Image: Twitter/@lotusmagazines
Channelling her inner Maddy, actor Alexa Demie donned a sheer black gown with full glam makeup.
Image: Twitter/@
Accompanied by her on-screen sister Sweeney, Maude Apatow wrote a multi-coloured mini dress complemented with a sleek low ponytail.
Image: Twitter/@sydneyfiles
Sydney Sweeney opted for a stylish blazer with a deep neckline and sheer detailing. She left her golden locks free and went mildly heavy with the eye makeup.
Image: Twitter/@Miki_Trent