Dipaneeta Das
Jul 18 ,2022
Europeans head to beaches as France, Spain swelter in record-breaking heat
Europeans rushed to waterbodies to escape the sweltering heat as wildfires scorched parts of Southern Europe amid extreme drought-like conditions.
Over the weekend, Britons enjoyed a cool breeze under umbrellas at St Michael's Bay in Cornwall as the Met Office issued a "red warning" for the first time.
Meanwhile, the death toll from scorching heat in Europe touched 1,000. On Sunday, a woman dipped in the water with her son during a heatwave in central France.
Temperature-related deaths also surged in Spain amid blazing wildfires. Meanwhile, people relaxed on their boats in Madrid as the mercury touched 40° Celcius.
A Dash aircraft sprayed chemicals to extinguish the wildfires raging out of control in France on Sunday.
Nearly 1,000 firefighters are engaged in France and another 800 in Spain to contain the flames as Europe wilted under an extreme heatwave.
