Dipaneeta Das
Jul 20 ,2022
Europeans seek respite in pools, lakes & fountains as temperature hits 40°C on continent
IMAGE: AP
For the first time on record, the temperature touched 40°C in England forcing people to seek relief in lakes, ponds and fountains.
IMAGE: AP
A woman held an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain.
IMAGE: AP
A man travelling on Bakerloo line, London on Monday used a fan made of newspaper to get some respite during the commute.
IMAGE: AP
Railway workers in London greeted people with bottles of water while trains were suspended on Tuesday as several lines were unable to tackle the heat.
IMAGE: AP
Swimmers in southwestern France walked on the Le Molleau pier after an evening bath against the overcast of thick smoke from giant wildfires.
IMAGE: AP
To beat the heat, members of the Australian Cabaret and Circus troupe performed in a fountain in London.
IMAGE: AP
