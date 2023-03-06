Digital Desk
Europe's 'new Iron Lady' set for big win at Estonia's 2023 Elections
Voters in Estonia elected a new parliament with results suggesting the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had won.
Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukraine crisis.
Nine political parties in all fielded candidates for Estonia’s 101-seat parliament, or Riigikogu. Over 900,000 people were eligible to vote in the elections.
EKRE party leader Martin Helme, the prime minister’s main challenger, faulted Kallas for the country’s inflation rate of 18.6%, one of the EU’s highest.
With 99% of votes counted, Reform Party had taken 31.4% of the votes, followed by EKRE with 16.1% percent and the Center Party with 15%.
“This result, which is not final yet, will give us a strong mandate to put together a good government,” Kallas told her party colleagues.
“We’ve never questioned support for Ukraine. We’ve never questioned Estonia’s membership in NATO,” Helme said in an interview with AP.
Estonia's first female prime minister, who calls cold warrior UK's Margaret Thatcher "an inspiration", has been called Europe's "new iron lady".
