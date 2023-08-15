Digital Desk
Aug 15 ,2023
Every time Harry Styles made headlines for his gender fluid fashion choices
Harry Styles has become a synonym to gender-fluid fashion.
However, recently he is in the news after Billy Porter expressed his dissatisfaction with Harry Styles' Vogue cover from 2020.
According to Porter, they should have featured someone from the LGBTQ+ community.
The singer wore a ball gown for the cover of Vogue. He topped his ensemble with a black jacket.
For Vogue magazine he also donned Harris Reed crinoline with an oversized zoot suit-inspired look.
Harry walked the Met Gala 2019 carpet in a black sheer top paired with black pants all from the shelves of Gucci.
The singer turned ballerina in a pink tutu and white tights during Saturday Night Live hosting stint.
Harry Styles sported funky smiley nail art for Weekend magazine.
