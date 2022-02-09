Everything Samsung announced at its Unpacked Event 2022
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at $1199. It is equipped with four cameras (12MP, 108MP, 10MP, 10MP) and a 5000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at $799, is available in three colours, and is equipped with three cameras (12MP, 50MP, 10MP) along with a 3700mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is priced at $999 has the same colours and camera specifications as Galaxy S22 and a 4500mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch screen and its price starts from $899
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra tab has a bigger screen measuring 14.6-inch and the pricing starts from $1099
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has the smallest screen measuring 11-inches and the pricing starts from $699.
