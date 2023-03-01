Hardika Gupta
Mar 01 ,2023
Everytime Virat Kohli praised wife Anushka Sharma
@anushkasharma/Instagram
Virat Kohli recently praised Anushka Sharma for the transformation she went through after welcoming their daughter Vamika.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
The cricketer called the actress his 'inspiration' and said that what he is experiencing is not even 5 percent of what Anushka has gone through.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
Virat called Anushka his 'pillar of strength.'
@anushkasharma/Instagram
Virat once mentioned that he would probably not have 'clarity' if he did not have Anushka in his life.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
The cricketer praised Anushka and said that she has changed him inside out and made him realise the power of true love.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
The former Indian captain highlighted that his captaincy got better after marrying Anushka.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
Virat Kohli often says that Anushka brought perspective into his life.
@anushkasharma/Instagram
