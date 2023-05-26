Saksham nagar
May 26 ,2023
Evolution of Shubman Gill in IPL
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at how Shubman Gill has evolved throughout the years in the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT batsman Shubman Gill scored back-to-back hundreds vs RCB and SRH in the IPL 2023 matches and showed his class with the bat.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shubman Gill till now has hit 23 sixes in the 15 innings he has played so far and also has a strike rate of 149.17.
Image: AP
Shubman Gill before this in the IPL 2022 had hit 11 sixes in 16 innings of IPL 2022.
Image: AP
Shubman Gill will also be looking to grab the orange cap from RCB's Faf du Plessis and is currently in 2nd place with 722 runs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
