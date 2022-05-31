May 31 ,2022
Ex-Australian spinner Brag Hogg picks his Best XI of IPL 2022
Image: iplt20.com
Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 863 runs in 17 matches.
Image: iplt20.com
Warner was the bright spot for Delhi Capitals this season with 432 runs in 12 matches.
Image: iplt20.com
Rahul Triphathi had another impressive season with 413 runs in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: iplt20.com
Brad Hogg selected Hardik Pandya as the captain of his IPL 2022 Best XI.
Image: iplt20.com
David Miller proved to be Gujarat Titans' biggest match-winner in IPL 2022.
Image: iplt20.com
Dinesh Karthik's impressive season was capped off with a return to Team India's squad for SA series.
Image: iplt20.com
R Ashwin formed a lethal partnership with Chahal for RR. He also impressed with the bat this season. However, Hogg picking him over Chahal was a surprise.
Image: iplt20.com
Rashid Khan was a talisman for Gujarat Titans in the bowling department. He picked up 19 wickets with an economy of 6.59.
Image: iplt20.com
Harshal Patel cemented his place as RCB's death-over specialist with another brilliant season.
Image: iplt20.com
Bumrah was a bright spot for MI in IPL 2022 but was a surprise in Brad Hogg's best playing XI of the season as MI finished last this season.
Image: iplt20.com
Mohammed Shami picked up 21 wickets in 17 matches for Gujarat Titans this season.
Image: iplt20.com
Find Out More