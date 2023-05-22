Yuvraj Tyagi
May 22 ,2023
Exercise Ajeya Warrior: Indian and British troops undergo joint training at UK
Ex Ajeya Warrior 2023 was conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom. The exercise usually begins with an orientation session.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The exercise includes various joint tactical exercises aimed at improving coordination and tactical skills. This involves scenario-based drills.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
To enhance marksmanship and combat proficiency, participants also engage in live-firing exercises using their respective firearms and other equipment.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Troops undergo specialized combat training sessions, focusing on areas such as urban warfare, counter-terrorism operations and close-quarters combat.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
'Casualty Evacuation' and 'Establishing Communication' practice was also carried out during Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Moreover, Command post exercises are conducted to improve command and control capabilities.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Participants work together in a simulated command post environment, making decisions, and coordinating military operations.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
A critical component of the training regimen is the after-action review sessions. These sessions allow participants to reflect on their performance.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Find Out More