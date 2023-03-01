Yuvraj Tyagi
Exercise Dharma Guardian: Indian Army & JGSDF practice Counter Insurgency Operations
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Furthermore, Counter Insurgency Operations in Urban Terrain are also being practiced during the ongoing Joint Exercise.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
It was aimed to validate Joint Operation Planning between both Armies and included an Air Assault drill.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Troops from the Indian Army and the JGSDF participated in a 48-hour long Validation phase under Exercise Dharma Guardian.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Notably, unarmed combat techniques are also being exchange during the ongoing joint training.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
Exercise Dharma Guardian includes exchange of best practices and expertise in sub-conventional operations between both Armies.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The 14-day training will see troops from the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force share expertise & experiences in Counter Terrorism operations.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
The 4th Edition of Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian commenced at Japan's Camp Imazu on February 17.
Image: Twitter/@adgpi
