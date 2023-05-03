Aalokitaa Basu
EXO Kai has unique style
zkdlin/Instagram
Kai is not afraid to go bold, as is seen with this unique twist on suit pants. The leg of the pant is split in half held in place with skin-baring design.
zkdlin/Instagram
EXO Kai effortlessly carries off this padded winter co-ord set with black piping.
zkdlin/Instagram
The singer effortlessly pairs a button down with an undone tuxedo tie and baggy denim pants.
zkdlin/Instagram
His third album cover features him in nothing but a pair of baggy jeans and statement overarching feather wings.
zkdlin/Instagram
EXO Kai also cleans up well, as can be seen in this chequered suit with a jet black base offset by red detailing.
zkdlin/Instagram
EXO Kai turns this pale green suit casual by wearing it as a button down with white summer pants.
zkdlin/Instagram
Kai aces this traditional double breasted suit with a whacky twist featuring green ostrich-feathered forearms.
zkdlin/Instagram
Kai can be seen donning a winter skirt here, paired with an ochre yellow sweater and snow boots.
zkdlin/Instagram
