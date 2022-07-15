Dipaneeta Das
Jul 15 ,2022
Extreme heatwave triggered by climate change rages spate of wildfires across south Europe
Experts said that the forest fires scorched parts of Europe due to frequent and more intense temperatures amid climate change.
Wildfires in France blazed through crop fields in the southwest. More than 800 firefighters were reportedly deployed to contain the fire.
Climate experts said temperatures were expected to rise up to 35°C. On Wednesday, a boy was seen filling a water bottle in Paris as the heat intensified.
Over 3,500 firefighters in Portugal struggled to douse blazing fires. Smoke and fog forced dozens to evacuate villages earlier this week.
Spain issued a high alert on Wednesday after meteorologists described some areas as "suffocating."
Airplanes dropped loads on forest fire burgeoning in Casal da Quinta village, meanwhile, ground authorities battled against the raging flames.
