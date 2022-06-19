Jun 19 ,2022
Ezra Miller to Johnny Depp, actors who were fired from franchises over legal controversies
Image: AP
Warner Bros. is currently in talks to cut all ties with Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash in DCEU.
Image: AP
Kevin Spacey was fired from the Netflix show 'House Of Cards' following sexual harassment accusations.
Image: AP
Johnny Depp was removed from 'The Pirates Of The Caribbean 6' following Amber Heard's domestic violence accusations. However, Depp won the defamation case against Heard, while the latter was announced guilty.
Image: AP
Gina Carano was dropped out of 'The Mandalorian' after she made some controversial and political comments on social media.
Image: AP
Jussie Smollett was fired from 'Empire' after hitting two acquaintances on stage.
Image: AP
Armie Hammer was banned by all production houses after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced in 2021.
Image: AP
Chris Noth was removed from 'Sex And The City' sequel's finale after sexual assault allegations.
Image: AP
