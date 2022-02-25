F1 2022 Cars: From Ferrari's red and black to Mercedes' silver colour livery & more
Image: Twitter@F1, MercedesF1
Haas F1 were the first team to unveil their 2022 car that features a bright white livery. Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will once again race for the team this season.
Image: Twitter@HaasF1
Red Bull Racing were the second team to unveil their 2022 car that features a dark purple colour livery.
Image: Twitter@RedBullRacing
Aston Martin F1 continues to feature their iconic dark green livery. Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will once again race for the team this season.
Image: Twitter@F1
McLaren F1 are one of the few teams that have made significant changes to their car as from an all orange livery, they have mixed it with blue.
Image: Twitter@F1
Meanwhile, AlphaTauri F1 have made subtle changes to their 2022 car as it continues to feature their trademark white and black livery.
Image: Twitter@AlphaTauriF1
Williams F1 was the sixth team to reveal their 2022 car that continues to feature a blue livery. The team saw significant changes from last season as Russell's departure means Alex Albon will now join Nicholas Latifi.
Image: Twitter@WilliamsF1
Ferrari F1's mixture of red and black livery is perhaps the most eye-catching amongst all the teams.
Image: Twitter@FerrariF1
Mercedes F1 is another team that seems to have made subtle changes to their car as the Silver Arrows have added a touch of blue to their traditional silver livery.
Image: Twitter@MercedesF1
Alpine F1 is another team that has made drastic changes to their 2022 car as they have mixed their traditional blue colour livery with pink.
Image: Twitter@F1
While Alfa Romeo Racing featured a grey colour livery during testing in Barcelona, they are set to officially launch their car on February 27.
Image: Twitter@AlfaRomeoRacing