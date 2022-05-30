F1 2022 Standings: Check Driver Ratings after chaotic Monaco GP race
Image: AP
The reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen currently leads the 2022 Drivers Championship points table with 125 points, having picked up his 5th podium finish of the year at Monaco, which also includes four race wins on his Red Bull.
Image: AP
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished the Monaco GP at P4 due to a wrong strategy and sits 2nd in the points table with 116 points and two race wins, alongside two other podium finishes.
Image: AP
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Monaco GP 2022 and closed in on the points gap with the table toppers, with 110 points to his credit with four podium finishes.
Image: @f1/Instagram
George Russell and Carlos Sainz finished the race at P5 and P2 respectively, but Russell is P4 and Sainz is P5 in the standings by a margin of only one point.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/@scuderiaferrari/Instagram
Lewis Hamilton sits at P6 in the standings with 50 points, while Lando Norris follows him with 48 points so far.
Image: AP/@mclaren/Instagram
Valtteri Bottas with 40 points, Esteban Ocon with 30 points, and Kevin Magnussen with 15 points wrap up the top 10 spots in the 2022 drivers' championship standings.
Image: @haasf1team/@alpinef1team/@alfaromeoorlean/Instagram