Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 25 ,2022
F1 2022 Standings: Check Driver Ratings after French Grand Prix race
Max Verstappen can be rated 9/10 for winning the French GP 2022 after starting at P2. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, receives 6 for being beaten by Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton can be rated 10 for having a perfect weekend & finishing P2. George Russell also receives an 8 for his opportunistic move on Perez.
Carlos Sainz receives a 9 for starting at P19 & finishing P5 despite a 5s penalty. However, Charles Leclerc receives a 6 for starting at pole & crashing out.
Fernando Alonso can be rated 9 for being impressive and finishing P6. Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon can be given 7/10 for backing up his teammate and finishing P8.
Lando Norris receives a 9 for finishing P7, while Daniel Ricciardo can be rated 7 for securing points for the 4th time this year.
Both Aston Martin drivers, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel can be rated 7 for finishing P10 and P11 respectively. This was Stroll's 4th points finish.
Pierre Gasly receives 6/10 for his qualifying struggles & not being able to gain places. Yuki Tsunoda suffered a DNF & receives 7/10 for impressing on Saturday.
Valtteri Bottas can be rated 6/10 for a poor start, while Guanyu Zhou receives a 5/10 rating for colliding with one of the Haas and picking a penalty.
Mick Schumacher received a 5/10 for a poor qualifying followed by an equally poor race. Kevin Magnussen, however, receives 7/10 for a showing strong pace.
Alex Albon receives 7/10 for being consistent in the mid-field & finishing P13. Nicholas Latifi receives 6/10 for overtaking Bottas in the early stages.
