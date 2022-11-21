Suraj Alva
Nov 21 ,2022
F1 2022 Standings: Check Driver Ratings as Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race
Image: AP
It's 10/10 for Max Verstappen after a dominating win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was ahead of rest of the field and even defended his title.
Image: AP
9/10: Charles Leclerc despite failing to mount a challenge to the world championship held off the challenge from Sergio Perez in Abu Dhabi to finish runners up.
Image: AP
7/10: Despite having a faster car at his disposal, Sergio Perez was unable to make it 1-2 for Red Bull at Yas Marina. he finished third in overall standings.
Image: AP
7/10: George Russel failed to build on Brazil GP victory and endured a disappointing Abu Dhabi GP. Russel finished 5th in race and 4th in overall in stadings.
Image: AP
7/10: Carlos Sainz despite being in shadows of Charles Leclerc drove well throughout the season.In Abu Dhabi, he finished 4th an overall he was 5th in standing
Image: AP
6/10: Lewis Hamilton had a forgettable season as he finished outside top 5 of drivers standings. He failed to finish the race in Abu Dhabi.
Image: AP
9/10: Lando Norris finished the final race of the season in 6th place. Overall he had a decent season finishing 7th in the driver standings
Image: AP
8/10: Esteban Ocon had a fantastic Abu Dhabi GP finishing 7th and showed why Alpine is fortunate to have him. He will hope to do much better next season.
Image: AP
