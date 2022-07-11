Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 11 ,2022
F1 2022 Standings: Check the Drivers Championship points table after the Austrian GP race
Image: AP
The reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen continues to lead the 2022 Drivers Championship standings with 208 following a P2 finish at the Austrian GP.
Image: AP
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won his 3rd race of 2022 at the Austrian GP and sits 2nd in the Drivers standings with 170 points.
Image: AP
Red Bull Sergio Perez sits 3rd in the standings with 151 points, despite suffering a DNF at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.
Image: AP
The British GP 2022 winner Carlos Sainz suffered an engine failure at Austria while running at P3 and sits 4th in the table with 133 points.
Image: AP
Mercedes driver George Russell sits 5th in the drivers' championship table with 128 points, following a P4 finish at the Red Bull Ring.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/Instagram
The 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton currently sits 6th in the standings with 109 points, after picking up his 4th podium finish of the year at Austria.
Image: AP
McLaren's Lando Norris sits 7th in the standing with 64 points, following a P7 finish on Sunday.
Image: @mclaren/Instagram
Alpine's Esteban Ocon sits 8th in the points table with 52 points, after finishing at P5 during the Austrian GP 2022.
Image: @alpinef1team/Instagram
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas sits 8th in the points table with 46 points, despite a P11 finish at the Red Bull Ring.
Image: @alfaromeoorlean/Instagram
The two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso finished P10 in the Austrian GP 2022 and wraps up the top-10 driver standings with 29 points.
Image: @alpinef1team/Instagram
Find Out More