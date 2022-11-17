Suraj Alva
Nov 17 ,2022
F1: List of drivers ready to take the grid for 2023 season
Image: Mercedes F1/Redbullracing/Instagram
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will back for the 2023 season. While Russel is looked at as the future, it remains to see if Hamilton extends his contract.
Image: mercedesamgf1/Instagram
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have struck a brilliant partnership at Red Bull. The duo will look to continue their dominance next season as well.
Image: AP
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will continue to drive for Ferrari next season as well. Both drivers will look to challenge for title yet again next season.
Image: AP
With Daniel Ricciardo gone, Lando Norris will have a new partner next season. Oscar Piastri is set to pair with Norris having signed multi-year deal
Image: AP
Esteban Ocon earned himself a multi-year extension with Alpine last year and with Alonso gone he is set to pair with Pierre Gasly for 2023 season
Image: alpinef1team/Instagram
With Sebastian Vettel set to retire after 2022 season, Lance Stroll will have a new partner in the paddock in form of veteran Fernando Alonso for next season.
Image: astonmartinf1/Instagram
Alfa Romeo F1 will have an unchanged lineup with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu continuing to ride for them
Image: AP
With Pierre Gasly gone, Yuki Tsunoda will team up Nyck de Vries for the 2023 F1 season.
Image: alphataurif1/Instgram
With Nicholas Latifi not granted an extension by Williams, the team will have a new pairing in form of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant
Image: williamsracing/Instagram
With Mick Schumacher's term with Hass F1 coming to an end after this season, Nico Hulkenberg is set to pair up with Kevin Magnussen for the 20223 season
Image: Haas F1/Instagram
