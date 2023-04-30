Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Apr 30 ,2023
F1 Recap: Sergio Perez continues his winning run to win on Sunday at Azerbaijan GP
Image: AP
Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan GP 2023 on Sunday after winning the new F1 Sprint in Baku.
The Mexican driver finished ahead of his teammate, the reigning champion Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Leclerc earlier claimed pole position during the Qualifying session on Friday, before finishing P1 in the first-ever Sprint Shootout.
Image: @f1/Instagram
The championship leader Verstappen added 19 points on Sunday, having added 6 points, courtesy of a P3 finish in the F1 Sprint.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Verstappen continues to lead the F1 2023 Drivers Championship table with 93 points, while Perez is second with 87 points.
Image: AP
Fernando Alonso upheld his record of finishing inside P4 in every race so far in the 2023 season. He sits 3rd in the championship with 60 points.
Image: AP
Find Out More